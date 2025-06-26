Squabble Up – 50 Cent Scores Role in New Street Fighter Film and He’s Ready to Throw Hands (Literally)

50 Cent has landed another acting role. The G-Unit boss has scored a part in the upcoming Street Fighter film.

50 Cent Tapped for Street Fighter Film Reboot

Fif continues to add to his acting portfolio. On Thursday (June 26), The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Queens, N.Y. rapper has been cast in the updated Street Fighter movie. 50 will be playing the role of Balrog, an American boxer who loves money and women. The rapper-actor joins a cast that includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, Noah Centineo as Ken, country singer Orville Peck as Vega, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Andrew Koji as Ryu and WWE star Roman Reigns as Akuma.

According to THR, 50 has been hard at work training for the role and plans on doing his own stunts. Kitao Sakuri will be directing the film, which begins production in August in Australia.

The first Street Fighter film, based on the popular Capcom video, came out in 1994 and starred 1980s action star Jean-Claude Van Damme.

50 Cent Reacts to Landing New Role

50 Cent put up a post on Instagram celebrating the new role. Sharing a screenshot of the news, Fif captioned the post. "No Days off, Let’s work all roads lead to Shreveport boom," referencing his film studio in Shreveport, La.

50 Cent Expands Acting Roles

50 Cent has played in over two dozen films in the past 20 years, beginning with the biopic Get Rich or Die Tryin in 2005. His last major role came in the 2023 film Expend4bles.

