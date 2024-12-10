50 Cent Launches Action Movie and Series Channel

50 Cent continues to add to his ever-growing portfolio with the launch of a new action movie and series channel on Roku.

50 Cent Launches 50 Cent Action Channel

On Tuesday (Dec. 10), Fif became the second rapper to have his own channel following Diddy's Revolt when his new 50 Cent Action channel went live. The new channel will feature a list of films curated by 50, including several of the movies he's starred in over the years. The channel will also utilize film production company Liongate's catalog of over 2,000 titles.

Jennifer Vaux, Vice President of Content Acquisition & Programming at Roku Media recently spoke on the union.

"We’re excited to collaborate with our longstanding partner Lionsgate and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson on this innovative channel," she said. "50 is one of the biggest stars in the world with a massive audience and an unmatched impact in the content space. Viewers are going to love this fun, unique way to explore Lionsgate’s awesome lineup of action programming, as well as behind-the-scenes content from 50 Cent."

50 Cent also celebrated the move in a statement saying, "Roku’s reach and success in the free TV space make them the perfect launch partner for 50 Cent Action. My channel created in partnership with Lionsgate will deliver exactly what my audience loves to watch all in one place. We’ll be #1 in no time."

50 Cent Continues to Build Media Empire

The new channel comes a year after 50 opened his G-Unit Films and Television studio in Shreveport, La. He celebrated the opening with the inaugural Humor & Harmony Weekend in Shreveport back in August, which included a comedy show, an XXL Freshman showcase, a celebrity basketball game, car show and more.

Check out 50 Cent announcing his new channel below.

See 50 Cent Telling Fans About His New 50 Cent Action Channel