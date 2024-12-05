50 Cent and Young Buck Beef Over $250,000 Payment Rages on in Court

50 Cent and Young Buck's battle over a $250,000 record contract rages on in court as Buck tries to finalize his bankruptcy proceedings.

50 Cent and Young Buck Court Saga Continues

On Tuesday (Dec. 3), Young Buck's legal team filed court documents in his bankruptcy case refuting 50 Cent's claims that Buck owes him a quarter-million dollars. According to the court filing, obtained by XXL on Thursday (Dec. 5), Buck entered a new contractual agreement with G-Unit in 2014. 50 claims to have inked Buck to a $250,000 record deal and gave him a $30,000 advance, which Buck is claiming he never received any of. Buck's lawyers claim the contract wasn't brought up by 50 until Buck filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

"The contract in question is unenforceable under New York law," the court filing reads. "For a contract to be enforceable under New York law, there must be a clear meeting of the minds on all material terms, and any conditions precedent must be satisfied."

Buck's attorneys are asking the court to make 50 show proof he provided the payments.

50 Cent and Young Buck Beef Rages On

50 Cent and Young Buck's rollercoaster relationship has featured some nasty moments. In 2019, Buck shared a video questioning if he was still signed to the label after receiving a cease and desist letter from the G-Unit boss when Buck tried to put out new music. A few months later, 50 claimed Buck was $300,000 in debt to him. This led to Buck dropping multiple 50 Cent diss records.

After filing for bankruptcy in 2020, Buck claimed he didn't own 50 a dime. In August of 2024, Buck sold off $1 million worth of assets in order to satisfy his debts, which included the $250,000 loan. However, Buck's team is now fighting back against the claim.