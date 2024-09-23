50 Cent Explains Why People Identify With the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

50 Cent explains in a recent interview why people identify with the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

50 Cent Shares Why People Relate to Donald Trump's Attempted Assassination

On Monday (Sept. 23), Fox News uploaded an interview with 50 Cent on their official website. In the clip, which can be seen below, Fif was asked his thoughts on the upcoming presidential campaign. After sharing that he wasn't getting mixed up in the November election between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the rap mogul mentioned his song "Many Men (Wish Death)," which earned significant traction following Trump's attempted assassination.

"Many Men (Wish Death)" was seemingly the motivational theme song for Trump after he was shot at and a bullet grazed his ear on July 13. Memes popped up across social media immediately after of people playing Fif's classic track over video of Trump being surrounded by Secret Service after the attempt on his life. On Aug. 5, the MAGA leader even walked into Adin Ross' stream as the Queens, N.Y. rapper's hit single played in the background.

"I’d like to stay out of it," Fif told the interviewer. "You know, well, look, things happen like Trump gets shot, and they start playing 'Many Men,' and it jumps 250 percent in streaming."

From there, the former G-Unit head honcho reflects on the former president's response after being targeted and reveals that people resonate with Trump's resilience in that moment.

"He says fight," 50 shared, before going into his own fight against death after being shot nine times in 2000. "All right. And that’s exactly what I did after I got shot. I just went into fight mode. People identify with it that way."

On July 13, Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Butler, Pa. A gunman opened fire at the rally, killing one spectator and injuring Trump's right ear. The shooter was killed and two spectators were critically injured. After Trump was physically harmed, he threw a fist in the air, symbolizing that he wasn't backing down from any challenge.

How 50 Cent Was Involved In Donald Trump's Attempted Assassination Tale

50 Cent began to play a role in the story behind Donald Trump's attempted assassination after he went on X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared his thoughts on the matter. In a tweet, the rapper shared a photoshopped image of his 2003 album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', featuring Donald Trump's head instead of his own.

"Trump gets shot, and now I'm trending," 50 captioned the image along with a man shrugging emoji.

Once fans caught wind of Fif's meme, they began resharing it and comparing Trump to 50, who also had a close call with death after almost being assassinated in 2000. He was shot nine times.

50's "Many Men (Wish Death)" also became a trending topic on social media after fans revamped old videos of Trump and included the song in the background along with the following lyrics:

"Many men wish death upon me/Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can't see/I’m tryin' to be what I’m destined to be/And ni**as tryin’ to take my life away."

Take a look at 50 speaking about Donald Trump's attempted assassination below.

Watch 50 Cent Reveal That He Identifies With Donald Trump's Attempted Assassination