21 Savage Performs for the First Time With Drake in Canada After Being Barred From Country

21 Savage Performs in Canada With Drake After Being Banned From the Country

On Saturday (Oct. 7), Drake brought his It's All a Blur Tour to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and delivered a huge surprise for the Canadian audience. 21 Savage took the stage one day after being prohibited from entering the country.

In videos circulating on social media, the OVO Sound leader interrupted a man who was about to introduce 21 to the stage and told the crowd to show their love for his Her Loss collaborator. When 21 Savage hit the stage, Drake gave him a big hug as the audience cheered. The dynamic rap duo then performed their collaborative hit "Rich Flex," which you can watch below.

21 Savage Can Travel Abroad Again

21 Savage can finally perform internationally after his immigration attorney, Charles Kuck, announced that the rapper is now a permanent U.S. resident. The Atlanta-based rhymer, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was previously unable to travel overseas due to his immigration status, which has now been resolved.

"She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE," said his attorney via a statement. "His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally."

On Friday (Oct. 6), 21 Savage posted a video on his Instagram page titled "London I’m Coming Home," which included footage of his childhood memories in London. The clip also teased at his return to the United Kingdom, where he was born. This will be a big deal for the 30-year-old artist as he will perform in London for the very first time. Watch the clip below.

Watch 21 Savage and Drake's performance in Canada below.

