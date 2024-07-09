Yungeen Ace’s Possession of Firearm Charge Dropped After DNA Sample Unable to Link Him to Gun

Yungeen Ace's possession of firearm charge has been dropped after the rapper's DNA sample failed to link him to the gun.

Yungeen Ace Has Gun Charge Dropped

On Tuesday (July 9), local Florida news outlet WJAX-TV reported that Yungeen Ace's possession of firearm charge stemming from his arrest in April was dropped. Additionally, Duval County court records obtained by XXL show the update to his case occurred on July 3. Ace has been out of custody since April despite the charge just being dismissed. A disposition statement claims the charge was dropped after a DNA sample couldn't link the rapper to the firearm in question.

“E-Traces were completed for the firearms but provided no evidence to associate the firearms with Bullard," the statement reads. "Bullard’s phone was recovered, but after review, a search warrant was not sought... Bullard’s DNA was taken pursuant to a search warrant and was compared against the firearms, but FDLE reported that the firearms failed to demonstrate a sufficient amount of DNA for processing."

Ace was arrested on April 15 in Jacksonville, Fla. and booked into Duval County Jail. Court records obtained by XXL show Ace posted a $150,000 bond on April 16.

When asked for comment, Yungeen Ace's lawyer Christopher DeCoste told XXL, "We thank the government for agreeing that the only persons in the wrong that day were the cops for making arrests."

Yungeen Ace Disses Deceased Rapper Foolio

The update in Yungeen Ace's gun case arrives after he's grabbed headlines over the last few weeks. He seemingly dissed rapper Foolio twice in the span of a week on his songs "Do It" and "Game Over." Foolio, Ace's longtime rival, was shot and killed outside a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla. on June 23. Foolio was celebrating his 26th birthday.

Yungeen Ace and Foolio's beef dates back several years. Their issues came to a boiling point in 2017, when Foolio's cousin was shot and killed at just 17 years old. Deantrae Thomas, a known associate of Yungeen Ace and his ATK crew, was charged with the murder soon after.

Read More: 10 of the Most Diabolical Moments in Rap Beef History