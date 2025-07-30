Rap Lyrics as Evidence – A Yungeen Ace Song and Instagram Post Are Used Against Ksoo in Murder Trial

Prosecutors going after Ksoo in his murder trial are using a song by Yungeen Ace and an Instagram post as evidence this week.

Prosecutors in Ksoo Trial Bring Up Song and Social Media Evidence

On Tuesday (July 29), day five of the Jacksonville, Fla., murder case continued in Duval County Court. Prosecutors called to the stand Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Christopher Smith, who gave a summary of the evidence that led to the arrests of rapper Ksoo and his codefendants—Leroy Whitaker a.k.a. ATK Scotty, Abdul Robinson Jr. and Dominique Barner—for the 2020 murder of rapper Charles McCormick Jr. a.k.a. Lil Buck. Ksoo and Whitaker are currently on trial, while Barner has taken a plea deal in exchange for his testimony.

Officer Smith explained he used surveillance video, cell-phone records, dash cam video, eye-witness accounts, and evidence including shell casings, weapons, a stolen car, cellphone and social media accounts. Smith also cited a song released two years before the killing from affiliate Yungeen Ace titled "Kso Homicide," where Ace raps about wanting Ksoo to kill people. Additionally, Smith brought up an Instagram post shared by Ksoo after the murder, which showed of photo of McCormick along with the caption, "bye, bye, bye."

Ksoo's defense team refuted the song and IG post evidence, saying neither proved that Ksoo committed the crime.

Ksoo's Father Testifies Against Him

Ksoo and his codefendants are accused of shooting and killing Charles McCormick Jr. in broad daylight on Jan. 15, 2020. According to prosecutors, the murder was in retaliation for McCormick releasing a diss song aimed at Ksoo's half-brother, Willie Addison, who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Ksoo's father, Abdul Robinson Sr., was charged with accessory to murder after the fact in connection with the killing for giving a ride to two of the suspects after the incident. On Monday (July 28), he testified against his son as part of a plea deal. Robinson Sr. told the jury he had no prior knowledge of the murder until after he picked the men up after the shooting. He called taking the stand against his son, "the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life."

Ksoo Murder Trial Coming to Close

On Wednesday (July 30), the defense and prosecution delivered closing arguments in Whitaker's case. Ksoo's attorneys spent the day calling their final witnesses. Final closing arguments are expected to be delivered today or Thursday (July 31). Ksoo and Whitaker will be judged by separate juries.

Check out Day 6 of the Ksoo murder trial below.

Watch Closing Arguments in the Ksoo Murder Trial