Ksoo Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Case Involving Rap Feud

UPDATE (Aug. 1):

Ksoo and ATK Scotty have both released statements on social media in the wake of being convicted of murder for the 2020 killing of Charles McCormick, a.k.a. Lil Buck, on Thursday (July 31).

Ksoo reacts to being found guilty of murder. ksoo23x/Instagram loading...

ATK Scotty reacts to being found guilty of murder. ahkiscotty33x/Instagram loading...

ORIGINAL STORY (July 31):

Ksoo has been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the 2020 killing of rapper Lil Buck, born Charles McCormick Jr., following a seven-day trial.

Jury Convicts Ksoo of Murder

After finding Ksoo's codefendant, Leroy Whitaker, a.k.a. ATK Scotty, guilty of murder and burglary in the same case on Thursday afternoon (July 31), the jury also convicted rapper Ksoo, born Hakeem Robinson, of first-degree murder. The jury of seven White women and five White men deliberated for four hours.

After the verdict was read, Ksoo looked stunned. Video taken from the courtroom below shows him covering his mouth with his hand before removing his glasses and shaking his head in disbelief.

Trial Over Rap Feud Turned Deadly

Ksoo, ATK Scotty, Abdul Robinson Jr. and Dominique Barner were charged with murder for the 2020 killing of rapper Charles McCormick Jr., a.k.a. Lil Buck. McCormick was shot and killed after being ambushed at a Jacksonville, Fla., shopping center. Prosecutors say McCormick's death was over a gang feud and happened in retaliation for McCormick releasing a diss song aimed at Ksoo's cousin, Willie Addison, who was previously killed in a drive-by shooting.

During the trial, Dominique Barner testified against the duo as part of a plea deal. Ksoo's father also took the stand. He was charged with accessory to murder after the fact for giving a ride to two of the suspects following the shooting. He testified against Ksoo during the trial, naming Ksoo as the shooter and explaining that he had no idea about the murder until after the fact.

The prosecution also brought up a Yungeen Ace song titled "Kso Homicide" during the trial, as well as an Instagram post where Ksoo appeared to mock the death of McCormick shortly after he was killed.

Ksoo Has More Legal Issues

Ksoo's legal issues are not over. He will face a separate murder trial for the 2019 shooting death of 16-year-old Adrian "Lil Bibby" Gainer Jr, according to News4Jax.

See the verdict being read in the Ksoo murder trial and his reaction below.

Watch The Ksoo Verdict Being Read

Watch Ksoo's Reaction to Being Found Guilty of Murder