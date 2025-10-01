Ksoo Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder

Ksoo has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted for the 2020 murder of rapper Charles "Lil Buck" McCormick.

On Wednesday (Oct. 1), Ksoo, born Hakeem Robinson, appeared before a judge in Duval County, Fla., court, where he was officially handed a life sentence. His codefendant, Leroy Whitaker, a.k.a. ATK Scotty, was also sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in the case.

Ksoo's attorney, Christopher Decoste, has released the following statement to XXL about his client's sentence.

“In Jackson-vile, Ksoo was sentenced on lies and deals—not evidence," the statement reads. "The video shows it’s not him. The fight continues. We will appeal.”

In July, both men were found guilty of McCormick's murder, with prosecutors saying the slaying was carried out as retaliation for a song McCormick released dissing Ksoo's late stepbrother. Ksoo's legal issues are not over. He is scheduled to face trial for the 2019 murder of Adrian Gainer, a.k.a. Bibby. Bibby was infamously mentioned on the viral 2021 Yungeen Ace track "Who I Smoke?"

Watch Video of Ksoo's Sentencing