Ksoo Pleads Guilty to Second Murder, Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison on Top of Life Sentence

Ksoo receives a 10-year prison sentence following his guilty plea for a second murder.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Ksoo, born Hakeem Armani Robinson, pleaded guilty on Monday (Feb. 23) to second-degree murder of 16-year-old rapper Adrien "Lil Bibby" Gainer in 2019. The Jacksonville, Fla. rhymer was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

This marks Ksoo's second murder conviction following his guilty verdict in July of 2025 for the murder of rapper Charles "Lil Buck" McCormick in 2020. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in that case.

Gainer's death happened on Feb. 25, 2019 when the young man was shot and killed at the New Hope Apartments, previously known as the Hilltop Village Apartments. According to First Coast News, investigators reportedly found 45 shell casings at the location. Following the murder, Ksoo allegedly posted several photos and videos on social media bragging about the killing.

In McCormick's case, he was shot to death in Dames Pointe Plaza on Merrill Road on Jan. 15, 2020. Authorities believe the crime was motivated by a rap feud following the death of Ksoo's stepbrother, Willie Addison, who was shot when coming out of a club exactly a year prior to McCormick's murder.

Ksoo's father, Abdul Robinson Sr., was also convicted in McCormick's murder alongside Ksoo's brother, Abdul Robinson Jr., and cousin, Leroy Whitaker. For his role in the crime, Robinson Sr. was sentenced to time served, while Robinson Jr. received 12 years in prison and Whitaker was given a life sentence.

