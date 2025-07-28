Ksoo’s Father Identifies the Rapper as Shooter During Murder Trial, Calls Testifying the Hardest Thing He’s Ever Done

The father of Florida rapper Ksoo takes the stand in the murder trial for the artist today and identifies him as the shooter.

Ksoo's Father Testifies in Murder Case

On Monday (July 28), the Jacksonville, Fla., rapper's trial continued with day four. South Florida news outlet First Coast News was on hand for coverage. Ksoo, born Hakeem Robinson, and Leroy Whitaker, a.k.a. ATK Scotty, are facing murder charges for the 2020 killing of rapper Charles McCormick Jr. a.k.a. Lil Buck. After an accomplice, Dominique Barner, took the stand on Friday (July 25), Ksoo's father, Abdul Robinson Sr., went on the stand today.

Ksoo's Father IDs Him as the Shooter

Robinson Sr. was charged with accessory to murder after the fact for picking up Barner and Whitaker following the murder. During his testimony, Robinson Sr. identified Ksoo as McCormick's killer when asked if he'd seen video of the shooting, which took place in front of a Jacksonville shopping center.

Robinson Sr. told the jury he had no prior knowledge about the planning of McCormick's murder and only found out after he picked the men up after the incident. He testified that he is taking the stand due to multiple reasons, including his deteriorating health and having young children he wants to spend time with. He called taking the stand against his son, "the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life."

Prosecutors say Ksoo and his codefendants killed McCormick over a diss track aimed at Ksoo's half-brother, Willie Addison. Both Ksoo and Whitaker's defense teams are arguing that Barner is McCormick's killer and that he is only testifying to save himself.

