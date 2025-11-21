Ksoo’s Father Sentenced to Time Served After Cooperating in Son’s Murder Case

Ksoo's father has been sentenced to time served after cooperating with the government in his son's murder case.

Abdul Robinson Sr. appeared in Duval County, Fla., court on Friday (Nov. 21) for his sentencing hearing. Judge Tatiana Salvador sentenced Robinson Sr. to 1,898 days in prison, which is the amount of time he has already served behind bars after being arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the 2020 murder of rapper Charles "Lil Buck" McCormick.

Robinson will now be on two years of supervised release with electronic monitoring, after which he will be on three years of probation. Judge Salvador told Robinson that even though she knows he now has a target on his back, he is barred from possessing firearms. Robinson notified the judge that he plans on relocating.

Prior to being sentenced, Robinson read a prepared statement to the court, where he talked about the reason he decided to testify against Ksoo, born Hakeem Robinson, and his codefendants, who were directly involved in McCormick's killing.

"I still love [Ksoo]. I never stopped loving him and I know he hate me," Robinson said. "I have three babies—10, 7 and 6 years old. I don't want to lose them...I'm not saying that I love them more than I love Hakeem. I just had to choose one of the less evil. It's a tough spot for a daddy."

In July, Ksoo and ATK Scotty were convicted of shooting and killing McCormick in retaliation for a diss song. Ksoo's father, who was charged with accessory for helping Scotty and codefendant Dominique “Butta” Barner flee the area following the shooting, testified that he had no prior knowledge of the crime. Robinson also confirmed Ksoo being the shooter from surveillance footage.

Ksoo and Scotty were sentenced to life in prison in September following a failed attempt at appealing their trial.

Watch Ksoo's Father Being Sentenced