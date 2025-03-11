Yungeen Ace Is Constantly Under the Eye of the Jacksonville Police

The police in Jacksonville, Fla., are keeping a watchful eye on drill artists like Yungeen Ace.

Jacksonville Sheriff Speaks on Violence in Drill Rap Scene

On March 8, YouTuber Peter Santenello visited the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and filmed a ride-along with Sheriff T.K. Waters, where Waters talks about the violence that is plaguing the Florida city. At one point, Waters comments on the effect of the drill rap scene.

"The thing about it is, we like to run them out of town," Waters said about the drill rappers at the 16:30 timestamp of the video below. "There's a couple of them, they know they can't live here anymore."

"There was a song [that sampled] Vanessa Carlton," Waters continues, referencing Yungeen Ace, Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa and FastMoney Goon's 2021 diss song "Who I Smoke." "They sampled her song...They talked about people who had actually been killed in Jacksonville. About five or six of them they named in that song...They think this is a joke."

Waters goes on to explain some of the tactics they use to reach out to gang members in a non-confrontational way. This also includes monitoring social media.

"A lot of things [we] do is [we] follow these guys on Instagram [and] Instagram Live," Waters revealed. "[We] understand what's going on. [We] hear about things that are going on. And we interdict them before they get a chance to go do bad stuff."

Read More: 10 of the Most Diabolical Moments in Rap Beef History

Yungeen Ace Is Target of Jacksonville Police

Yungeen Ace is well known by the Jacksonville Police as is his beef with late rapper Foolio. Waters previously mentioned Ace by name during a press conference to announce arrests in Foolio's murder last July.

"Yungeen Ace has long been known in Jacksonville," Sheriff Waters told the press. "We are consistently monitoring that group. We have people that are always watching them...We don't have an investigation on him right now. But he can't move around in Jacksonville without us knowing about it."

During an interview with DJ Akademiks the same month, Ace claimed the police in Jacksonville prohibit him from having security and armored vehicles.

Check out the ride-along with Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters below.

Watch the Jacksonville Sheriff Talk About Monitoring Yungeen Ace and Drill Rappers