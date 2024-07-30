Yungeen Ace claims he is prohibited from having security and bulletproof vehicles by the authorities in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla.

Yungeen Ace Must Move Around Unprotected

On Monday (July 29), Yungeen Ace was a guest on DJ Akademiks' Off the Record podcast. During the sitdown, which can be seen in full below, Ace addresses his archrival Foolio's death and is adamant that he was not involved, the beef Ace has in his hometown and how it affects the way he moves.

"If I was you I would be wearing a bulletproof vest," Ak tells Ace at the 7:45 mark of the interview.

"I can't wear a bulletproof vest anyway," Ace responds. "Police told me I can't wear a bulletproof vest, I can't be in a bulletproof truck."

Ace says he has no idea why he is prohibited from having these things adding, "And they said I can't have security. I swear on my life...I just take life for what it is, f**k it...They wanna see me dead but I ain't going nowhere."

XXL has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for comment.

Yungeen Ace Involved in Deadly Jacksonville Beef

Yungeen Ace has been involved in a deadly feud in his hometown. In June of 2018, Ace was targeted in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of Ace's brother, Tre'von Bullard, and two other individuals. Ace was the lone survivor despite being shot eight times. Last month, Ace had gun charges from an April arrest dropped due to a lack of DNA evidence.

Ace's beef with Foolio is not going unnoticed by police who mentioned Ace by name during a press conference to announce arrests in Foolio's murder on Monday (July 29).

"Yungeen Ace has long been known in Jacksonville," Jacksonville Police Sheriff T.K. Waters said. "We are consistently monitoring that group. We have people that are always watching them...We don't have an investigation on him right now. But he can't move around in Jacksonville without us knowing about it."

Check out Yungeen Ace claiming he is prohibited from having security with armored vehicles below.

Watch Yungeen Ace on the Off the Record Podcast