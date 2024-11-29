Juice Wrld, Kodak Black, Yungeen Ace and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Thanksgiving is a wrap but hip-hop artists are still providing fans with their fill of new music. This week, the final album from a beloved MC who passed away in 2019 gets released, one of South Florida's most popular rappers drops his second project this month, a Jacksonville, Fla. rapper puts out his latest offering following controversy and more.

Juice Wrld's The Party Never Ends Album Arrives

At long last, Juice Wrld's final album is here. Following multiple hiccups and leaks, the album finally hits DSPs. The new 18-song project was preceded by The Pre-Party EP in September, which featured the tracks "Lightyears" featuring Young Thug, "Both Ways," "Cavalier" and "World Tour (Aquafina)." TPNE has 18 songs with assists from Eminem, Offset, The Kid Laroi and more. Earlier this month, "All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)" featuring Nicki Minaj was released. The new album follows the posthumous releases of Fighting Demons (2021) and Legends Never Die (2020).

Kodak Black Releases Trill Bill Mixtape

Kodak Black is trying to leave fans stuffed with new music as the year closes out. Following the release of his eight-song offering Dieuson Octave earlier this month, Yak is back with a new mixtape called Trill Bill. The latest offering from the South Florida rapper clocks in at 11 songs. Taylor Made So and TTO K.T. have cameos on the project.

Yungeen Ace Debuts I Control My Destiny Album

Yungeen Ace's name has been in the headlines frequently following the death of his rival Foolio back in June. He focuses back on music with the release of his album I Control My Destiny. The Jacksonville, Fla. rapper does most of the heavy lifting on the 16-song offering, which contains to guest appearances from Raybekah on the song "Lately" and XXL Freshman Hunxho on "She Different."

See all the new projects this week from Casey Veggies, G Herbo and more below.