G Herbo Speaks on the Divine Timing of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class and Having Success on His Own Terms

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class, one of the most influential groups of rappers ever assembled, a pivotal moment in hip-hop's evolution. The legendary 2106 Class introduced fans to 10 new forces in rap: Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Denzel Curry, Anderson .Paak, Desiigner, G Herbo, Dave East and Lil Dicky.

In this series, DJ Drama talks with G Herbo about memories from the 2016 class and how Herbo views his success then compared to his charmed life now.

"When I look back at it, it has seemed like it hasn’t been 10 years, for real," he recalls before snapping his fingers. "Ten years is so long, but in this industry, in the business, it goes by like this."

For Herbo, the 2016 XXL Freshman Class represented a unique time in rap when each artist had a different lane and sound. He was among the leaders of the popular Chicago drill rap sound, which made him a standout in the class.

"I really feel like it was divine time, and when I did [make the cover], 2015, [2016], [2017] was like some of the best years of rap and hip-hop for my generation," he says.

The Chicago MC didn’t follow trends at the time. He honed in on what he was good at: storytelling through his rhymes. "You know music kinda change every few years," he adds. "Not focused on making melodic records or focused on trying to make hit records. Just rap and do you. People are going to appreciate it."

A decade later, G Herbo has become a multiplatinum-selling rapper and a Grammy-nominated artist. The goal now for the 30-year-old rhymer is to stay consistent and find balance in his work and home life.

"Success is being able to do what I love, but to do it on my own pace, on my own terms," he shares. "Balance fatherhood, I’m about to get married, and still being able to navigate through the industry [and still] have success at this level."

Check out G Herbo reflecting on being a part of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class, powered by Rémy Martin, below. And visit the 2016 XXL Freshman Class 10-Year Anniversary Page powered by Rémy Martin here.

Watch G Herbo’s My Call 2016 XXL Freshman Class 10-Year Anniversary Interview Powered by Rémy Martin

This editorial is presented by Rémy Martin.