Juice Wrld’s Estate Drops New Song ‘All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)’ With Nicki Minaj and Halsey

A classic Juice Wrld track gets a sequel with some assistance from Nicki Minaj and Halsey. The late rapper's estate releases the new song "All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)."

Right at midnight on Friday (Nov. 15), Juice Wrld fans were treated to new music ahead of the Chicago rhymer's fifth and final album, The Party Never Ends, dropping later this month. "All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)" features Nicki Minaj and backing vocals from Halsey.

Produced by Louis Bell, the track starts off with a familiar refrain. "I admit it, another h* got me finished," Juice delivers on the shimmering track. The insecurities of another will get the best of him as he laments on the hook, but the rhymer still finds himself having a good time despite the madness. "Bad women, no-good bad women/Hotel rooms in Versace linens/Wake up in the morning screaming for some Advil/Last night, last night was too mad real."

"What's up with you?/Insecure me, nah, that be you/I left all of them to come after you/She want good brain, gotta be the muscle, too/He want the smart girl, gotta be a hustler, too/H*es can't f*ck with me and that's just the truth/Somebody gotta teach the class like a substitute," Nicki raps.

The Queens rapper and Juice have a strong connection. She welcomed him to join her on a world tour in 2018, and they traveled the globe together. Before this collaboration, they both showed up on Young Thug's "Money" last year.

While many songs in Juice's catalog have been affected by leaks prior to official drops, "All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)" didn't meet the same fate. A major win for the artist's estate heading into the last album of his posthumous career.

The original "All Girls Are the Same" arrived in 2017, and appears on Juice's debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance. The Nick Mira-produced track for the lovesick and heartbroken was far from sounding like sad boy music with its twinkling and surging production. The song has been certified eight-times platinum and is among one of Juice's most revered works of art.

"All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)" follows the recent release of The Pre-Party

(Extended), which arrived last month. The effort includes four songs: "Lightyears" featuring Young Thug, "Cavalier," "World Tour (Aquafina)" and "Both Ways." "AGATS 2" will likely appear on Juice's final studio album, The Party Never Ends, due Nov. 29.

Check out the new collaboration from Juice and Nicki below.

