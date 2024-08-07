Juice Wrld’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ Video Hits 1 Billion Views Milestone

The video for Juice Wrld's breakout single "Lucid Dreams" has surpassed the 1 billion views milestone on YouTube.

"Lucid Dreams" Enters Billion Views Club

Juice Wrld's legacy continues to live on through his music. Now, the late rapper has reached another milestone. On Wednesday (Aug. 7), the psychedelic Cole Bennett-directed visual for the 2018 song "Lucid Dreams" pushed past 1 billion views.

The achievement puts Juice Wrld in elite company on a short list of rappers with music videos with 1 billion streams including Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again," Drake's "God's Plan," Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower," Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," 50 Cent's "In Da Club" and more.

The Legacy of "Lucid Dreams"

Juice Wrld released "Lucid Dreams" on SoundCloud in 2017 before officially putting it out as a single in May of 2018. The Nick Mira-produced song debuted at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart before peaking at No. 2 and eventually reaching diamond status in 2022. The music video was released a week after the song dropped and features several strange scenes including the Chicago rapper's head poking out of a hole.

In 2019, two months before the rapper's death from an accidental drug overdose, rock band Yellowcard sued Juice Wrld for $15 million, claiming he copied their 2006 song "Holly Wood Died." In 2020, it was reported the group planned to continue with the lawsuit despite Juice Wrld's passing. They later had a change of heart and decided to drop the suit.

The somber track, which also interpolates Sting's 1993 song "Shape of My Heart," was many fans' gateway to the beloved rapper. And it continues to be one of his most beloved ballads.

Read More: DJ Scheme Tears Into Controversial Streamer Andrew Tate for Hating on Juice Wrld

Check out Juice Wrld's "Lucid Dreams" video below.

Stream Juice Wrld's "Lucid Dreams" Music Video