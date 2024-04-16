Yungeen Ace Arrested on Gun Charges in Florida

Yungeen Ace has been arrested on gun charges in Jacksonville, Fla.

Yungeen Ace Arrested for Gun Possession

On Tuesday (April 16), documents obtained by XXL show that Yungeen Ace, real name Keyanta Bullard, was detained by Jacksonville police around 1:30 am on Monday (April 15). He was booked into Duval County Jail and charged with possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. The Florida rapper made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 pm. and has not yet been released. Details surrounding the arrest remain unclear.

Ace's arrest came a day after he shared on Instagram that his older brother had passed away.

"Damn big bro, you really f**ked mama up wit dis," Ace wrote on his Instagram Story. "Both my [broken heart emoji] gone."

It was unclear how Ace's brother passed away, but his younger brother Trevon Bullard was killed along with two others in a targeted drive-by shooting in their Jacksonville hometown in 2019. Ace was also shot eight times but survived.

Yungeen Ace Drops Forgotten Star Album

Yungeen Ace's arrest comes a few weeks after he dropped his latest album Forgotten Star on March 29. The 15-track album includes no features and arrives after Ace dropped his Survivor of the Trenches project back in 2022. That project featured appearances from SleazyWorld Go, EST Gee, Real Boston Richey, Rob49 and others.

Yungeen Ace had also just dropped off the music video for his song "Shots Fired" on Saturday (April 13).

See Yungeen Ace's post about his brother's death below.

