Young Thug New Photo in Court Leads Fans to Comment on His Weight Gain

Young Thug's New Photo Leads Fans to Comment on Weight Gain

Young Thug appeared in court on Wednesday (Nov. 1), as jury selection for his upcoming RICO trial finally wrapped. A new photo of Thugga was shared on Daily Loud's X, formerly known as Twitter, account, and fans were quick to note the Atlanta rapper's apparent weight gain.

"Gunna came out like Thug, Thug came out looking like Gunna," one person commented.

"WTH...How you gain so much weight in jail," someone else tweeted.

"He is big thug now," another person joked.

Young Thug Jury Finally Seated in YSL RICO Case

After months of deliberation, the YSL RICO case will finally move forward later this month as its jury selection finally concluded on Wednesday. Opening statements will begin on Nov. 27. The trial is expected to last nine months, and over the last several months both the defense and prosecution vigorously questioned potential jurors.

Their questions ranged from jurors' feelings toward rap music as well as their thoughts on tattoos. During the most recent jury selection process this week, the judge excluded one female juror from the list due to the trial's length. The judge agreed she could lose her job if she was away from her job for that long.

Young Thug's legal team has also spent these months pushing for bond for their client due to Thug's reportedly poor health behind bars. His lawyer said during a hearing in June that "this lifestyle has caused physical harm to [Young Thug].” Young Thug's request for bond was ultimately denied.

See the photo of Young Thug and reactions below.