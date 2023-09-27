Young Thug Plays ‘Danny Glover’ for First Time in Throwback Video

A video of Young Thug playing his early single "2 B*****s (Danny Glover)" for the first time in public has surfaced online.

Young Thug Debuts "2 B*****s (Danny Glover)" in 2013

On Tuesday (Sept. 26), Young Thug's longtime engineer Alex Tumay shared throwback video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that features a young Young Thug at what appears to be an album listening session. In the clip, which can been seen below, the Atlanta rapper is surrounded by producer Metro Boomin and Wacka Flocka Flame. The single "2 B*****s," most well known as "Danny Glover," is blaring from the speakers while spectators look on. Young Thug nonchalantly smokes during the duration of the video.

According to Tumay, this was the first time the song was played in public.

"Today is 10 years since ppl heard Danny Glover for the first time," he captioned the post. "Found the video from the event."

Young Thug's "2 B*****s (Danny Glover)"

Released in January of 2014, following Thugger's breakout song "Stoner," "2 B*****s (Danny Glover)" was the YSL rapper's second official single. The track received praise from Drake and Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix, which were big moments in Thugger's budding rap career at the time. Despite the song's popularity, it has yet to receive a RIAA certification.

See Young Thug debuting his early single "Danny Glover" in the throwback video below.

Watch Young Thug Perform "Danny Glover" in 2013