Young Thug’s Lawyer Wants Codefendant YSL Polo Dropped From RICO Trial for Extra Movements With His Hands in Court

Young Thug's Lawyer Wants YSL Polo Dropped From Trial

According to documents obtained by XXL, Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, filed a motion on Friday (Sept. 1), to have codefendant YSL Polo, born Cordarius Dorsey, dropped from the trial due to his unprofessional behavior in the courtroom.

The rapper's lawyer believes Polo's unprofessional and unacceptable conduct, which includes "using movements with his hands, threatening the prosecutors as well as the jurors" will affect "Thug's constitutional right to a fair trial that is not prejudiced." Therefore, they want Polo severed from the other co-indictees.

The documents referenced Polo's behavior during a hearing on Aug. 31, with Dorsey’s attorney, Suri Chadha Jimenez. In the video below, YSL Polo's erratic behavior is visible, which includes him moving his hands around and making other gestures with his head. It appears that Judge Ural Glanville and attorney Jimenez will assess the competency of his client in another hearing next week.

Judge Glanville added that he does not necessarily believe that YSL Polo is seeking attention, as another judge has already brought attention to his behavior.

Another YSL Codefendant Was Arrested During a Goat Sacrifice Ritual

Back in July, Young Thug's lawyer filed a motion to have details about the arrest of YSL codefendant Shannon "SB" Stillwell stricken from the trial. According to the motion, Stillwell was arrested in March of 2022 during a goat sacrifice ritual. Thug's lawyer argued that there was no legitimate reason to bring up Stillwell's religious beliefs during the trial and therefore requested that the information be removed.

It's unclear if Stillwell practices voodoo, but according to WSB-TV journalist Michael Seiden, who is covering the YSL RICO trial, he claimed in a tweet that during these animal rituals, "worshippers wear all-white and sacrifice goats in an effort to bring forth loa, which help to run the universe and can grant blessings."

