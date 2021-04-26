Young Thug and Gunna helped reunite dozens of people with their families by posting bail for 30 low-level offenders at an Atlanta jail over the weekend.

On Monday (April 26), Atlanta's WSB-TV reported on the good deed performed by the Young Stoner Life Records rappers. Thugger and Gunna went to the Fulton County Jail on April 23 and paid the bail of 30 people who otherwise would have been stuck behind bars until their day in court. The rappers said the men and women they helped get released, who are mostly charged with minor crimes, did not have the money to free themselves.

“This is where we are from,” Young Thug told the news outlet while out barbecuing in a park with friends. “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and, you know, DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out.”

Jay-Z pulled a similar move when he helped bail out fathers for Father's Day in 2017. “You never know what somebody been through," said Gunna. "There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond.”

“If they did the crime, then they can do the time, then it’s all right. But it’s like you’re giving them a bond higher than what they stole,” Thug added.

The Atlanta artists did not disclose how much their random act of kindness cost, but they did reveal this would not be the last time they do it. “It feels so food to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here. He put me here to do this,” Thugger said.

The generous moves comes on the heels of the YSL compilation album Slime Language 2 dropping on April 23. The new LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart on Sunday (April 25).

