Video Shows Fans Walking Out of Trina Concert, People Have Harsh Reactions – Watch

Trina failed to receive a warm reception during a recent stop on the Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded Tour. Fans walked out mid-show and others expressed their anger and disappointment on social media.

Trina is currently on the The Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded Tour along with Rick Ross, Jeezy, T.I., 2 Chainz, Cam'Ron, Jadakiss and others. Video from a recent tour stop in Dallas, Texas on Feb. 5 has gone viral that shows Trina onstage performing her set to a seemingly less than enthused crowd. In one viral video that was uploaded by TikTok user lovemzstar, Trina performs several of her songs during the Texas tour stop.

"I'm never going to a Trina concert ever again," lovemzstar typed over the post.

Further into the video recap, many people are seen leaving the venue as Trina continues to perform.

"Half the stadium started leaving during her performance," the TikTok user noted.

Comments about the show were even harsher.

"Why would you keep saying 'pull over' that many times?" someone questioned the rapper's performance of her track "Pull Over" from her 2000 album Da Baddest Bitch.

"She's older now y'all. [Because] her performance in ATL last April was BS too. She ain't pulled over in yuuuurs," another person typed.

"It's OVER Trina. I hope you got a backup plan," someone else posted.

The Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded Tour has four dates left in Birmingham, Ala., Cleveland, Ohio and Nashville, Tenn., before closing out in Atlanta on March 5.

Watch Trina's performance and see how the fans really feel.

See Video of Trina Performing at the Legendz of the Streetz Tour and Fans' Reactions Below