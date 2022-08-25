The Game Gets Woman to Drink From Cup Out of Trash in Exchange for Balenciaga

The Game has apparently launched a new social media game show of sorts that finds him getting people to do something strange for a little change. Episode one features a woman drinking from a cup out of the trash in exchange for some designer shoes.

On Wednesday (Aug. 24), The Game shared a video on his TikTok and Instagram pages titled "Anything??? Ep: 1." In the clip, the Compton, Calif. rapper is walking through the mall when he bumps into a fan who recognizes him.

"You like Balenciaga?" he asks. "If I offered to buy you some heels what would you do?"

"Anything," the woman replies.

"You gotta dig in the trash can, the first thing you find food-wise, you gotta eat it," The Game then challenges.

In the next scene, the woman is digging through the trash and pulls out a mostly empty cup of some thick pink beverage. She quickly pops the top and sips on the second-hand drink. The Game then delivers on his offer. In the following scene, the woman is in the Balenciaga store picking out a pair of shoes. The clip ends with both of them walking out of the store with bags.

The Game captioned the video, “ANYTHING ?!?!?!? Episode 1 lol FOLLOW @anythingforthegame & stay tuned for Ep. 2… this is going to get good."

It is unclear why The Game has decided to embark on this vile venture. It's possibly a means of promotion for his recently released new album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. The album initially featured 31 songs and 32 features. However, the Nipsey Hussle collab "World Tours" has been removed at the behest of Nipsey Hussle's brother. The NBA YoungBoy collab "O.P.P." was also nixed after the release of the album, with Game's manager saying he pulled the plug after he would not pay the Louisiana rapper's feature fee. The album debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart.

See The Game Convince a Woman to Drink From a Cup in the Trash Below