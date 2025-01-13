Soulja Boy Randomly Disses Drake While Tweeting About California Wildfires

Soulja Boy randomly disses Drake while tweeting about the wildfires that are ravaging Southern California.

Soulja Boy Sends Shot at Drake

Members of the hip-hop community are reeling from the news of the California wildfires. On Jan. 11, Soulja tweeted about the tragedy.

"Whole LA burned down like it was nothing," he posted on X. "I don’t know who needs to hear this but this world is evil," he added in a follow-up tweet. Big Draco closed out with a random parting short toward Drizzy.

"Time to disappear," SB added. "PS Drake u went out sad."

Soulja Boy Takes Shots at Drake

After collaborating on the "We Made It (Remix)" in 2013, Soulja accused Drake of stealing his whole flow during a now-famous interview on The Breakfast Club in 2019. SB has seemingly been on Drake's bumper since then. Last July, Soulja Boy had some disparaging words for Drake on the heels of Aubrey's lyrical tussle with Kendrick Lamar.

"You disappointed me @Drake," he wrote. "Doing all them weak a*s songs with them ni**az look where it got u none of them ni**az you collab with or took on tour had yo back."

The same month, Soulja warned Drake after feeling as though the Canadian rap star dissed him on the leaked song "Super Soak" with Lil Yachty.

"Drake, you better keep that sh*t light, my boy," Soulja Boy declared in a video shared on social media. "This your first and only warning, my boy. I'm telling you some gangster sh*t. If you doing a shout-out, cool. If you any form, shape or way trying to disrespect me or sneak diss, I'm on yo' a*s, boy. I'm just telling you this not gon' be the best idea for you, fam."

Check out Soulja Boy's latest tweets below.

See Soulja Boy Randomly Diss Drake