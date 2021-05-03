Ski Mask The Slump God Calls Out 6ix9ine After Tekashi Plays XXXTentacion’s ‘Look at Me’ During Concert

Ski Mask The Slump God had some choice words for 6ix9ine over the weekend after the Brooklyn rapper performed a tribute to the late XXXTentacion during Tekashi's recent show in Miami.

On Sunday (May 2), video footage from 6ix9ine's show a day earlier (May 3) at the Miami Marine Stadium began to circulate online. Instagram page @DomIsLiveNews shared a clip from Tekashi's show, noting that the federal informant rhymer memorialized XXXTentacion during his set. 6ix9ine played X's song "Look at Me!" and Ski's "Take a Step Back" featuring X. To this, Ski Mask replied in the comment section of the Instagram post, "Nigga doing what he can not what he want to." In a follow-up message, Ski typed, "Fuck this nigga."

Ski Mask also tweeted this weekend, prior to 6ix9ine's show, "Random Niggas That Perform Take A Step Back Or Look At Me But Only Know The First Three Lines Face."

6ix9ine had been promoting his show in Miami via social media in the days ahead of the performance. On April 29, the rapper posted a video of himself in a colorful Lamborghini, informing fans of the upcoming event. He captioned the clip, "MIAMI THIS SATURDAY 🌈🌈 MARINE STADIUM YOU LOOKING FOR ME IM THERE."

Tekashi also shared footage from his jam-packed show, proclaiming that he's the "best performer in the rap game."

Ski Mask The Slump God coming to XXX's defense is likely due to his and the former 2017 XXL Freshman's tight friendship as well as his disdain for 6ix9ine. Their relationship was actually closer to a brotherhood prior to X's tragic death in 2018, despite them briefly parting ways. The two Florida-bred rappers met at a juvenile detention center while Ski was doing time for weed and X was facing a gun charge. Once they were released, the artists formed a friendship, which became rocky in October of 2017. XXXTentacion claimed it was rooted in a lack of gratitude on Ski's part regarding business dealings.

However, they came back together during Ski Mask The Slump God's set at Rolling Loud in Miami in May of 2018, just a month before XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Fla. outside of a motorcycle shop.

6ix9ine, on the other hand, has spoken on a time when X reached out to him in the past, suggesting they had some sort of bond as well. In July of last year, Tekashi shared the last message XXXTentacion had sent him prior to 6ix9ine doing a bid for his federal firearms and racketeering charges in November of 2018. It's worth noting that based on the way XXX wrote the message to Tekashi, it appears the Brooklyn native was behind bars for a separate incident before X's untimely passing.

Tekashi also claimed to have felt X's presence during his 2018 kidnapping. At the time, 6ix9ine hopped on IG to thank the ? artist for being present spiritually and also was grateful to be able to see his daughter again.

