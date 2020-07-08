6ix9ine Reveals the Last Message XXXTentaction Sent Him, Says X Would Still Be Alive If He Had Security

XXXTentacion dropped some gems on 6ix9ine prior to his tragic passing on June 18, 2018, and Tekashi is now sharing X's messages to him with the world.

During an Instagram live session that surfaced via social media on Wednesday (July 8), the Brooklyn rapper read the Instagram DMs X sent prior to 6ix9ine serving time in prison for his federal firearms and racketeering charges in November of 2018. From the way X is writing the message, it appears 6ix9ine was incarcerated for another incident prior to X's death.

"Yo, be safe, OK? Never let your guard down," reads one message X sent, according to Tekashi. The other reads, "When you get out, move smarter, more patient and more relaxed."

6ix9ine then addressed the notion that rappers who travel with security aren't tough, saying that personal protection could have prevented X from being killed.

"So, X was looking out for me," Tekashi says. "Telling me, 'Yo, move smarter.' Matter fact, X said this, 'Don't let your guard down.' Same thing with Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle. You don't move with security, you're pussy. You need to change the fuckin’ game. If you with security doesn't make you pussy, it makes you smart. If X, who's my friend, woulda had security, we would've had a legend in the making still living."

XXXTentacion was fatally shot in Deerfield Beach, Fla. back in 2018. Reports say he was shot inside of his vehicle after shopping for a motorcycle at Riva Motorsports. Local authorities claimed that he was possibly followed by three cars after withdrawing money from a bank. Witnesses also told law enforcement that the suspects removed a Louis Vuitton bag from XXX's car before leaving the scene. Four men, Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Robert Allen, were arrested for robbing and murdering XXXTentacion on June 18, 2018.

Following the shooting, the former 2017 XXL Freshman was transported to Broward Health North hospital, where he later died.