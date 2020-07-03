Here Are 6ix9ine’s “Yaya” Lyrics in English According to Google Translate

On Friday (July 3), 6ix9ine dropped off a new single called "YaYa," where he is tapping into his Latino roots. The Ramoon-produced track is a whole Spanish vibe, and is sans any English. Of course, those not fluent in Español may be clueless as to what the Brooklyn rapper is saying. So, Google Translate has been put to use to find out.

In Spanish, 6ix9ine raps:

"Se pinta los Labios

Hoy no tiene horario

Quiere que la busque en el lambo

Esta noche coronamos

Dale

Parate terminar lo que empezamos

Baila morena

Baila morena

Baila morena

Baila morena

Baila morena

Baila morena

Una nena asi me hacia falta

Que metiera mi mano por su falda

Se ve que no es santa

Es como yo que le gusta la maldad

Dale baby no seas mala

No pares de moverte que eso me encanta

Babysita dame una,

una probaita

Tu eres una mamacita

Cuando chingamos baby tu nunca te quitas

Mueve to ese booty tan chulita como anita

Tu estas dura

Dame tequila no quiero vaina

Baila le subo la mini ya ya

Traime bebida no quiero agua

Quiero maninanini yaya

Traime tequila no quiero baina

Baila le subo la mini ya ya

Traime bebida no quiero aguaPonte freaky, freakytona

Tu eres una chapa chapeadora

Ella es bellaquisima pero no se enamora

Mi chingamos hay que darte un diploma

Ninguna se te iguala

Ella me dice vente papi me la saca

Ella Es mala flow shakira waka waka

Ella tiene el culo bello pero es flaca

La baby flaca

Quiero

Dame tequila no quiero vaina

Baila le subo la mini ya ya

Traime bebida no quiero agua

La baby esta borracha

Rakata x8

Mami

ta x25

Quiero manina nini yaya

Dame tequila no quiero vaina

Baila le subo la mini ya ya

Traime bebida no quiero agua"

Translated into English:

"Lips are painted

No schedule today

He wants me to look for her at the lambo

Tonight we crown

Go ahead

Stand up, finish what we started, dance brunette

Dance brunette

Dance brunette

Dance brunette

Dance brunette

Dance brunette, a baby like that I needed

To put my hand in her skirt

It is seen that she is not holy

It's like me who likes evil, baby, don't be bad

Don't stop moving that I love that

Babysita give me one,

A little taste

You are a mamacita When we fuck, baby you never take off

Move that booty as cool as anita

You are hard Give me tequila I don't want a pod

Dance I upload the mini already

Bring me drink i don't want water

I want maninanini yaya

Traime tequila I don't want to dance

Dance I upload the mini already

Bring me drink I don't want water Get freaky, freakytona

You are a veneer

She is beautiful but she does not fall in love

My shit we have to give you a diploma

None equals you

She says come on daddy take it off

She is bad flow shakira waka waka

She has a beautiful ass but is skinny

The skinny baby I want

Give me tequila i don't want pod

Dance I upload the mini already

Bring me a drink I don't want water The baby is drunk

Rakata x8

Mommy

ta x25

I want manina nini yaya

Give me tequila, I don't want pod

Dance I upload the mini already

Bring me drink I don't want water"

Back in April, shortly after the rapper was released from prison to finish out his sentence on home confinement, 6ix9ine's lawyer announced that Tekashi was working on two albums; a rap album and a Spanish LP. It looks like "Yaya" could be the first offering from the latter.

The new record is 6ix9ine's third song since getting out of prison, following "Gooba" and "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj. "Trollz" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 before suffering the biggest one-week fall for a No. 1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history.