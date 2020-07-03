Here Are 6ix9ine’s “Yaya” Lyrics in English According to Google Translate
On Friday (July 3), 6ix9ine dropped off a new single called "YaYa," where he is tapping into his Latino roots. The Ramoon-produced track is a whole Spanish vibe, and is sans any English. Of course, those not fluent in Español may be clueless as to what the Brooklyn rapper is saying. So, Google Translate has been put to use to find out.
In Spanish, 6ix9ine raps:
"Se pinta los Labios
Hoy no tiene horario
Quiere que la busque en el lambo
Esta noche coronamos
Dale
Parate terminar lo que empezamos
Baila morena
Baila morena
Baila morena
Baila morena
Baila morena
Baila morena
Una nena asi me hacia falta
Que metiera mi mano por su falda
Se ve que no es santa
Es como yo que le gusta la maldad
Dale baby no seas mala
No pares de moverte que eso me encanta
Babysita dame una,
una probaita
Tu eres una mamacita
Cuando chingamos baby tu nunca te quitas
Mueve to ese booty tan chulita como anita
Tu estas dura
Dame tequila no quiero vaina
Baila le subo la mini ya ya
Traime bebida no quiero agua
Quiero maninanini yaya
Traime tequila no quiero baina
Baila le subo la mini ya ya
Traime bebida no quiero aguaPonte freaky, freakytona
Tu eres una chapa chapeadora
Ella es bellaquisima pero no se enamora
Mi chingamos hay que darte un diploma
Ninguna se te iguala
Ella me dice vente papi me la saca
Ella Es mala flow shakira waka waka
Ella tiene el culo bello pero es flaca
La baby flaca
Quiero
Dame tequila no quiero vaina
Baila le subo la mini ya ya
Traime bebida no quiero agua
La baby esta borracha
Rakata x8
Mami
ta x25
Quiero manina nini yaya
Dame tequila no quiero vaina
Baila le subo la mini ya ya
Traime bebida no quiero agua"
Translated into English:
"Lips are painted
No schedule today
He wants me to look for her at the lambo
Tonight we crown
Go ahead
Stand up, finish what we started, dance brunette
Dance brunette
Dance brunette
Dance brunette
Dance brunette
Dance brunette, a baby like that I needed
To put my hand in her skirt
It is seen that she is not holy
It's like me who likes evil, baby, don't be bad
Don't stop moving that I love that
Babysita give me one,
A little taste
You are a mamacita When we fuck, baby you never take off
Move that booty as cool as anita
You are hard Give me tequila I don't want a pod
Dance I upload the mini already
Bring me drink i don't want water
I want maninanini yaya
Traime tequila I don't want to dance
Dance I upload the mini already
Bring me drink I don't want water Get freaky, freakytona
You are a veneer
She is beautiful but she does not fall in love
My shit we have to give you a diploma
None equals you
She says come on daddy take it off
She is bad flow shakira waka waka
She has a beautiful ass but is skinny
The skinny baby I want
Give me tequila i don't want pod
Dance I upload the mini already
Bring me a drink I don't want water The baby is drunk
Rakata x8
Mommy
ta x25
I want manina nini yaya
Give me tequila, I don't want pod
Dance I upload the mini already
Bring me drink I don't want water"
Back in April, shortly after the rapper was released from prison to finish out his sentence on home confinement, 6ix9ine's lawyer announced that Tekashi was working on two albums; a rap album and a Spanish LP. It looks like "Yaya" could be the first offering from the latter.
The new record is 6ix9ine's third song since getting out of prison, following "Gooba" and "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj. "Trollz" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 before suffering the biggest one-week fall for a No. 1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history.
