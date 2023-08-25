Sauce Walka, Autumn!, Fridayy and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Although the chill season is slowly approaching, hip-hop keeps cranking up the heat with new projects. This week, a Houston rhymer debuts their self-proclaimed summer album, a very busy Louisiana rapper is back with a new project, a 2023 XXL Freshman artist reflects on former trials and tribulations in their new self-titled offering and more.

Sauce Walka Debuts His Summer Album, Dat Boy Den

Sauce Walka pushes listeners to catch some sun rays in his self-defined summer album, Dat Boy Den. Before its release, Sauce Walka dropped Dat Boy Den's lead single, "Only Fans," which was inspired by his extremely high profit from the sexually explicit social media platform. In May, the Houston rapper posted a screenshot on Instagram of what he's earned on OnlyFans. Sauce Walka's last LP, Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3, debuted in December of 2022.

Autumn! Drops His New Project Midnight Club

Autumn! is back with his new album, Midnight Club, after a jam-packed 2022. The collection follows the Louisiana rhymer's two projects from last year: the EP ##B4GC3 ##B4GC3 and the full-length album Golden Child 3.

The set's first single is "Chanelly & Birkin," a mellow rap-ballad that features Autumn! rap-singing the praises of a potential lover who he feels deserves an expensive Birkin bag.

"Man, this one, she perfect, think she might be worth it/She deserve a Birkin, ha, Chanel all her purses (Yeah)/That's my lil' s**t, I'm finna ice her out/Yeah, that's my b***h, see her, you see me now," he raps on the chorus.

Ahead of dropping his new album, Autumn! hopped on his Instagram page and posted a video of himself celebrating the completion of his latest project. Let's just say the clip involves plenty of strippers and lots of money. Peep his NSFW video below.

Fridayy Drops His Self-Titled LP Fridayy

Serving as a depiction of his life is Fridayy's album Fridayy. The LP, which follows Lost In Melody (Deluxe), was initially mentioned by the Grammy-nominated artist after he posted the artwork via Instagram on Aug. 7, which can be seen below. In the post's caption, Fridayy explained the significance of his self-titled LP and what fans should expect after listening to the new tracks.

"This a special body of work," Fridayy typed at the beginning of the picture's caption. "I put my heart and soul into it. This past year has been the fastest year of my life. All the success. All the wins that came with losses. All the joy that came with pain. I put it all into this music."

Check out other new projects this week from DJ Muggs, Danger Mouse with Jemini The Gifted One, Digga D and more below.