Video Appears to Show Sauce Walka Next to Erupting Mauna Loa Volcano

Sauce Walka is living life on the wild side. The Houston rapper is out to prove he's a hot boy for real after posting video that appears to show him reporting live and direct from the erupting Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii.

Sauce Walka shared the eye-popping video via Instagram on Wednesday (Nov. 30). In the clip, you can see him standing what looks like a few hundred yards away from the active volcano, as rivers of bright orange lava and plumes of smoke are seen in the background.

"I had to come drip sauce and save the world," Sauce Walka says in the video. "I had to fly to muthafuckin Hawaii, Maui, and drip sauce on the volcano. Let these diamonds splash on this volcanic eruption and calm the Earth down before it come burn down the town."

He continues: "They say I'ma hot boy. I had to come see the shit, ’cause I ain't scared. Take me to where it's burning. Take me to where the danger and shit at. I feel comfortable where it's dangerous. I had to come see this shit for my muthafuckin self."

He ends the video by running toward the volcano.

"Sauce Super Saiyan; I flew here to save planet Earth; Soulja Boy ain’t did this," he captioned the video, referring to Soulja Boy's claims of setting all precedents in rap.

In a follow-up post, Sauce Walka shared a series of photos posing in front of the volcano.

"I laugh at danger and piss on the devil ima #HOTBOY #DripGod #SupremeKlean #IceDripOnTheValcano," he captioned the pictures.

Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, erupted for the first time since 1984 on Sunday (Nov. 27). No property is currently at risk, however health officials have warned residents about hazardous volcanic smog. The erupting volcano has not affected travel to Hawaii. The islands' two main airports, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole and Hilo International Airport, are still running flights as usual.

See Video of Sauce Walka Next to the Erupting Mauna Loa Volcano