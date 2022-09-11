Sauce Walka Responds to Being Accused of Lying After Man Died in Robbery Attempt

Sauce Walka is speaking out after being accused of lying after a man died during a robbery attempt.

On Saturday (Sept. 10), Sauce Walka posted a video of himself on his Instagram account denying that he was the person who shot a man who tried to steal his jewelry. In the clip, the Al Rage Walka creator explained that the viral video of a man lying dead on the ground in downtown Los Angeles was an actual victim of a robbery by a gunman who tried to rob him earlier.

The only difference, according to the Houston rapper, was he was able to successfully fight off his attacker and run away. Sauce added that he did suffer a black eye and few scratches during his confrontation. However, he said the victim—identified by the rapper as Trevell Watson—fought the same gunman over his belongings but he lost his life.

"We PUTTIN HONOR BACK ON THIS FALLEN KING [man wearing a king’s crown emoji] #Tre’ a fellow soldier who like me fought for his life and belongings that day!!!" he wrote in the caption of the video. "And stopping the REAL CLOUT CHASERS!! Young men around the world learn from this & again LIVE BETTER[!!] #RIPTrevellWatson the family is more then welcome to reach out to me if y’all need any help[!!] #TSFBidnezz[.]"

The shooting incident reportedly happened on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 8), in DTLA in the 700 block of S. Spring Street. Initial reports of the deadly shooting say it was triggered by an argument between two men.

Early Friday morning (Sept. 9), Sauce Walka broke the news about the shooting on his Instagram page by delivering a lengthy message. The video had many fans believed that the H-Town rhymer worded his message to make it appear like he shot a man dead in a failed robbery attempt.

"I really ain't wanna speak on this shit. But, I know it's too many Black kings and young kings out there that's being misled and misguided, learning half of the game and not the whole game," Sauce started in his IG video. "So y'all need to learn from this experience that I went through tonight. Because being a rapper is one of the most dangerous jobs in America and it's a lot of young men that want to do this shit but don't know everything that come with it. But I want to speak on this part right here. Understand this, everybody don't go and everybody aint going. And I'm one of them people that's not going."

"So, unfortunately tonight somebody lost their life for doing something stupid," he continued. "And I don't know how it happened or what's going on but I really would like all the young Black men to learn before the tabloids and the bullshit and the fake stories got out there. I want y'all to learn from this experience. I'm still standing here 10 toes down, all my jewelry and everthing I worked hard for. I don't want you to go through these dumb-ass situations for doing somethign studip that someone taught you or led you to do. You can go be a king, you can go be LeBron James. You can go be a lawyer. You can go be Sauce Walka. But understand this, this shit right here ... live better."

He captioned the post, "Don’t kno who need to here this.... BUT EVERYBODY DONT GO We losing too many KINGZ ’s ova DUMB SHIT Work hard for what you want kid ITS DA ONLY WAY TO ACHIEVE TRUE SUCESS AND MILLIONS DONT BE A FOOL ..."

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

See Sauce Walka’s Original Message Below