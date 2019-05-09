Sauce Walka Disses Young Thug Again: “Gone Drop That Weak Ass Album”

The beef between Sauce Walka and Young Thug has been going on for some months now, and it doesn't appear that it's going to die down any time soon.

In a series of posts he uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday night (May 8), Walka taunted Thug and dissed the project he is currently working on.

"So I’m honestly post to be worried bout this section 8.5 girl & his best friend," Walka wrote with a seemingly old video of Thug and a friend making silly dance moves. "Gone drop that Weak ass album u tryna get clout for!‍♂️"

In another post, Walka's friend picked out a dress for Thug.

"My boy @thereal_bigbabyflava got something for u #Slime @thuggerthugger1 This is a #AllPurpose dress," he wrote in the caption. "Put this in the dryer and it jus go 40 Dollaars.“

The pair's beef seems to date back to earlier this year, when Thug took issue with Walka's Instagram post that criticized rappers for using the word "slime"—a common word in his vocabulary.

Following a comment from Thug on the post, the back-and-forth grew from there and even got to a point where Thug made a promise to slap the Houston rapper. Most recently, there have been rumors that someone affiliated with Young Thug stole a TSF chain from one of Sauce Walka's affiliates, though that has not been confirmed.

You can view Sauce Walka's latest posts for yourself below.