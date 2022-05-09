The Break Presents – Autumn!

Music can take people to all sorts of places, especially if one keeps their mind open. Long before the world knew him as Autumn!—the genre-bending rapper and producer—he was just a kid trying to find ways to bond with his older brother. His route to that was producing while big bro worked on his rap skills. At just 11 years old, Autumn! learned his way around the recording program MixCraft and continued making beats after his brother moved away. The Crowley, La. native was first known as Twinuzis, the producer. And then became Autumn! in 2018 when he started rapping. Urged to get behind the mic by fellow buzzing artist Summrs (and other members of his crew Slayworld), he chose the moniker Autumn!, totally unrelated to his season-named friend.

Under Autumn!, the rising rapper went on to drop over ten projects between 2018 to 2022. In 2020, his career began to turn thanks to the success of his song "One Way." On the track, he shines with the uber-popular PluggNB sound where staccato flows and upbeat keys reign supreme. With over 15 million Spotify streams on the record, it's clear that Autumn's versatility and vulnerable lyrics got him over the top. He can also get into an R&B bag, which is additionally heard on the slow-paced ode to a long distance lover. Not bad at all for a producer who had no desire to rap at first. His project Antagonist! dropped late last month and displayed the varied sounds that eventually got him onto the radar of record executive Steven Victor. Autumn! signed to his label Victor Victor in 2021 and has only gotten bigger since.

Kicking it on this week's episode of The Break: Live, Autumn! discusses how he became this successful, not seeing himself as famous and his top-secret age. Watch Autumn!'s interview below.

