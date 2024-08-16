Producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones Uses a 50 Cent Line to Demand Payment From Diddy in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones uses a 50 Cent line to demand payment from Diddy in his ongoing sexual assault lawsuit against the disgraced music mogul.

On Thursday (Aug. 15), Uncle Murda hit up Instagram with a video in which he is joined by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones at a party during 50 Cent's Humor & Harmony Weekend in Shreveport, La. While Lil Rod is currently in the middle of a sexual assault lawsuit he filed against Diddy back in February, the producer took the opportunity to use a famous quote from the G-Unit boss to let Diddy know he wants to be paid. Fif seems to approve.

"Don't play with me," Jones says in the video below as he is prompted by Uncle Murda. "I'm from Chicago. We don't play about our business."

As Murda starts to walk away while still recording, Lil Rod can be heard shouting an exact line 50 Cent has used many times in reference to anyone who owes him money. "I want that money by Monday," Jones adds.

50 Cent coined the phrase back in 2019 when he accused actor Jackie Long of owing him and unpaid debt of $250,000. At the time, 50 jumped into the comments section of one of Long's social media posts and wrote, "This punk a*s ni**a @jackielong better give me my money, You on BET now you can have mine by Monday fool."

Most recently, 50 Cent used the line to highlight the fact that after filing bankruptcy and selling assets worth $1 million earlier this week, Young Buck is now required to pay off a $250,000 loan Fif gave him in 2020.

50 Cent Reacts to Lil Rod Using His Catchphrase to Demand Payment From Diddy

Once 50 Cent caught wind of Lil Rod's cameo, he too rushed to Instagram with his own post on the subject. Along with a screenshot of a news headline covering the matter, 50 joked that all were welcome at his monumental festival in the small Lousiana city.

"Hey everyone was invited, it was the place to be that weekend," 50 Cent writes in the IG post below. "What you want me to do? LOL."

While Jones' lawsuit against Diddy accuses Puff of groping the producer and multiple instances of drugging and having sex with underage girls, Fif himself certainly has his own issues with the disgraced entertainment mogul. Just last month, 50 Cent told The Hollywood Reporter all of the reasons for his disdain toward Diddy. He also pinpointed the origin of his animosity to one specific incident.

"He asked to take me shopping," 50 Cent said in the interview. "I thought that was the weirdest sh*t in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I'm just like, 'Naw, I’m not f**king with this weird energy or weird sh*t,' coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him."

In the Instagram posts below, watch Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones use 50 Cent's famous line to demand money from his lawsuit against Diddy and see 50's reaction.

