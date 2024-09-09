Rich Homie Quan’s Monthly Spotify Numbers Nearly Double After His Death

Rich Homie Quan's monthly Spotify numbers have nearly doubled since his untimely death earlier this month.

On Monday (Sept. 9), Spotify updated the statistics for Rich Homie Quan's monthly numbers. On the evening of the Atlanta rapper's death, he had 1,877,229 monthly listeners on the music streaming platform. Now, RHQ's monthly listeners have skyrocketed to 3,317,009. The before and after screenshots can be seen below.

Rich Homie Quan passed away on Sept. 5. According to the Atlanta rapper's family and a representative from the Fulton County morgue, Quan died at his Atlanta home. Although his cause of death hasn't been revealed yet, his family is reportedly "shattered and heartbroken." He is survived by his four children.

Rich Homie Quan received high recognition in 2013 thanks to his song "Differences," which served as the lead single off his debut mixtape, Still Goin In. After going on tour with Trinidad James and appearing on Gucci Mane's Trap House III, Rich Homie Quan's single "Type of Way" gained traction. He was dubbed one of Atlanta's rising stars alongside Future, Young Thug and others.

"Type of Way" soared to No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and his following release, Still Goin In (Reloaded), established him as an artist to look out for. Quan was then named a 2014 XXL Freshman Class. His follow-up hit, "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," landed at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Rich Homie Quan's increased Spotify numbers come after his father, Corey Lamar, unveiled in a recent interview that his son was ready to release a 25-song project before he died. On Sept. 7, WSB-TV journalist Michael Seiden released an exclusive interview with Lamar, who was his son's manager and business manager. In the clip below, RHQ's dad spoke about the rhymer's plan to drop new music.

"We had just completed a 20 or 25-song project, and we were in the process of scheduling two video shoots off our project," Lamar told Seiden.

Quan's dad also revealed that the artist had several records stashed away in the vault.

"Quan has probably over 2,000 unreleased songs," Lamar stated. "But once he gets in a mode to record those songs become old to him. And when they become old he wants to focus on the new stuff."

"He has a catalog in the vault. He has a ton of music that the fans need to hear," he continued.

