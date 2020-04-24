YoungBoy Never Broke Again Releases New 38 Baby 2 Album

YoungBoy Never Broke Again returns with a new project.

On Friday (April 24), NBA YoungBoy released his new album, 38 Baby 2. The latest project from the Baton Rouge, La. rapper contains 17 new tracks. YoungBoy goes mostly for dolo on the project, which only contains two guest appearances. DaBaby appears on the song "Thug of Spades" and YoungBoy's mother Sheronda Saulden is featured on the intro track.

The new project comes on the heels of YoungBoy posting a concerning tweet last week reading "Suicide¿" to his Twitter account. Earlier this week, he vowed that he would never release music if he were not in a good space following a hectic April, which included a stabbing at the rapper's Houston home.

"After Friday I'll never release a song/album again until I'm in a better situation #PROMISE," he tweeted.

38 Baby 2 is the follow-up to YoungBoy's 2016 project 38 Baby. The project lit a fire under his career and allowed him to elevate to the next level. His records "I Ain't Hiding" and "38 Baby" off the initial project have received millions of views on YouTube.

YoungBoy began teasing the 38 Baby 2 mixtape back in August of 2018 before he kicked off his tour and even shared a cover art for the project. However, it hasn't materialized until now.

Listen to NBA's new album, 38 Baby 2, below.

Youngboy Never Broke Again's 38 Baby 2 Album Tracklist

1. "Bout My Business" featuring Sheronda Saulden

2. "Diamonds"

3. “Shadows"

4. "Win Your Love"

5. "Ain't Easy"

6. "Rough Ryders"

7."1-10 Baby"

8. "Nawfside"

9. "Fire Stars"

10. "Treat You Better"

11. "I Choose You"

12. "Thug of Spades" featuring DaBaby

13. "Pick From Pain"

14. "Top Files"

15. "A1 Nash"

16. "Ten Talk"

17. "On the Rest"

