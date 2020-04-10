Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Stabbing Alleged Mother of YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Child

Iyanna Mayweather, daughter of champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., is reportedly facing up to 20 years in prison for a recent stabbing incident.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (April 10), Iyanna was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 4 for stabbing a woman who is allegedly mother of boyfriend YoungBoy Never Broke Again's child. The incident took place at the rapper's home in Houston. While it has not been confirmed if Iyanna's crime is a first or second degree felony, an attorney representing Mayweather told XXL today that she is facing two to 20 years in prison for her charge.

The attorney said that Texas' murder statute calls for 99 years in prison, but not assault.

"If you stab somebody or shoot somebody and they don’t die, then it’s an aggravated assault, which is two to 20," Mayweather's legal counsel added.

The Texas Penal Code states that under the state's law, an individual found guilty of first-degree felony aggravated assault can face between five to 99 years, or life in prison. The charge also includes a fine that would not exceed $10,000.

The state's Penal Code also says that a person found guilty of second-degree felony assault faces a lesser sentence of between two and 20 years, with a fine of no more than $10,000.

Mayweather was arrested and taken into custody at Harris County Jail in Houston on April 3 following the stabbing incident at the rapper's home. TMZ reported that NBA YoungBoy and the alleged victim, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, were at the Baton Rouge, La. native's house when Iyanna arrived and told Jacobs to leave. The women exchanged words and things escalated, eventually becoming physical. Iyanna allegedly grabbed two knives and stabbed Jacobs twice.

Mayweather was released on $30,000 bond on April 4.