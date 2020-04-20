YoungBoy Never Broke Again Worries Fans With Concerning Tweet: “Suicide¿”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's fans are worried after the rapper posted a concerning message on Twitter.

On Sunday (April 19), the Baton Rogue, La. rapper tweeted, "Suicide¿." There were no additional details to follow, but fans immediately responded, checking in on NBA's well-being.

"Without you rap is noting I can’t listen to nobody else but you," one person tweeted.

"I feel as if everyone commenting on this post should either be offering prayers or some actual guidance. This man need to be surrounded by love cause you can clearly see the pain in his eyes. Don’t let the devil take over," another fan wrote.

A third person said, "What you trynna say man..? It better be a new song or album."

NBA YoungBoy recently wiped his Instagram page of all its posts. During an IG Live conversation with rapper BWay Yungy on April 11, YoungBoy explained that he removed all of the photos from his social media account because women were trying to "incriminate him."

"You know why I deleted my pictures off my page?" YoungBoy asked. "Women trying to incriminate me. Posting stupid shit. Well, they say stupid shit. I guess the people that they down talk a nigga with leaked the shit. I don't know. That shit be playing mind games. Well, I be playing mind games with myself because I be letting it eat me up."

It is unclear, however, who NBA was referring to. Nonetheless, the last few weeks have been rocky for the rapper. On April 4, YoungBoy's girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather, was arrested for stabbing the reported mother of one of his children in his Houston home.

The incident then ignited a social media exchange with Kodak Black, who accused NBA of cooperating with police during the investigation of the stabbing.

XXL has reached out to a rep for YoungBoy Never Broke Again for comment.

See more tweets from NBA YoungBoy's fans below.