YoungBoy Never Broke Again to Take a Break From Music After Releasing Album on Friday

YoungBoy Never Broke again has announced to his fans that after releasing his upcoming album, he'll be taking a break from music.

On Tuesday (April 21), NBA YoungBoy explained his decision to not drop any music after delivering his 38 Baby 2 album, which is expected to drop on Friday (April 24). "After Friday I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation #PROMISE," he tweeted.

Just a day earlier, on April 20, the rapper shared via Instagram that the album will be available later this week. In the nearly minute-long visual uploaded to this social media account, the rapper gives a glimpse into his lifestyle—from his hometown neighborhood to putting on packed shows for his fans.

YoungBoy teased a 38 Baby 2 mixtape back in August 2018 before he kicked off his tour, but it was never released. He even shared cover artwork for the project, which consisted of a wolf on a human's body wearing multiple chains and watches, while holding a lighter and what appears to be a lit marijuana blunt. "Who tf this nigga knocking at the front door? approach it point that chopper at the peephole," he captioned the cover. At the time, NBA didn't give a release date for the project.

The Baton Rouge, La. native dropped 38 Baby in 2016 after making waves on the hip-hop scene and garnering attention on YouTube with his records "I Ain't Hiding" and "38 Baby," which received millions of views. The 14-track mixtape features appearances from Boosie BadAzz and Kevin Gates, both of whom are from the same city as YoungBoy.

