Pusha T Says Drake Suing Kendrick Lamar Is Crazy

Pusha T weighs in on Drake taking legal action against UMG and Spotify in connection to Kendrick Lamar's diss song "Not Like Us."

Pusha T Calls Drake "Suing" Kendrick Lamar a Crazy Move

On Dec. 7, Pusha T was a guest speaker at the Miami Art Week - Saint & Citizen Presents: Saint Sessions Live at The Temple House hosted by MSNBC's Ari Melber. During the sitdown, the Virginia MC was asked if he agreed with the consensus that K-Dot vanquished Drake in their rap battle earlier this year.

"One thousand percent," Push, who is thought by many to have obtained a W in his 2018 battle with Drizzy, responded in the video below. "I think Kendrick Lamar is a lyricist. And a lyricist that talks to your soul. You can be clever, you can say cute things. You can do things in cadences...but the truth really hurts. The truth cuts deep. What Kendrick was really doing was talking to his soul. I believe that. I believe that would cause you to tap out. That will cause you to sue. That will cause you to do a lot of things. It's crazy."

Read More: What It Means If Drake Wins Lawsuit Against UMG

Drake Divides Fans With Legal Action Over "Not Like Us"

Drake had the internet going nuts when he filed two pre-action petitions against Universal Music Group, Spotify and iHeatRadio—one in New York and one in Texas—on Nov. 25. The New York filing accuses UMG and Spotify of colluding to artificially boost "Not Like Us." The Texas filing accuses UMG and iHeartRadio of doing the same while also claiming UMG committed defamation by releasing the song, which accuses Drizzy of being a child predator. Kendrick Lamar is not listed as a defendant. The court dates to address the petitions have been scheduled. Fans have had mixed reactions to Drake's chess move.

Check out Pusha T addressing Drake taking legal action over "Not Like Us" below.

Watch Pusha T Weigh In on Drake Taking Legal Action Over "Not Like Us"