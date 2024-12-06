Hearing Dates Set – Drake, UMG, Spotify and iHeartRadio Are Headed to Court

Drake will get his day in court for legal hearings against Universal Music Group, Spotify and iHeartRadio after filing pre-action petitions against the companies last month.

Drake's Court Dates Set

Drake is preparing to go to war after accusing the companies of colluding to artificially inflate Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" to Drizzy's detriment. The dates have been set for Drizzy to have his initial day in court. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Dec. 6), Drake's legal filing against UMG and Spotify is set to be heard in New York Supreme Court on Jan. 16, 2025.

In the filing, Drake accuses the two companies of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, the NY Deceptive Business Act and the NY False Advertising Act by using bots and payola to illegally boost the numbers of K-Dot's chart-topping diss song.

The second pre-action petition, filed against UMG and iHeartRadio in Texas, is set to be heard on Dec. 19. In that filling, Drake has accused UMG of defamation for releasing the "Not Like Us," which features lyrics accusing him of being a child predator, along with claiming UMG and iHeart were involved in a pay-for-play scheme involving "Not Like Us."

Drake's filings are a preemptive strike against the companies in order to gather information for a potential lawsuit including the deposing of potential witnesses and information and documents to support his claims.

Drake's legal action has divided fans with some calling the rapper out and others understanding his apparent motives.

A spokesperson for Universal Music Group has released the following statement to XXL in response to Drake's accusations: "The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue," the statement reads. "We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear."

A rep for Spotify declined to comment. Kendrick Lamar has yet to speak out on the matter.

Read More: What It Means If Drake Wins Lawsuit Against UMG