Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media.

On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.

Of course, once the photos went viral on social media, fans of the late Brooklyn drill rapper were outraged by the pictures and questioned why the now 17-year-old gunman was enjoying pizza while being incarcerated for allegedly killing Pop Smoke.

"Pop smoke killer having a good old time in jail. Sickening," wrote one person on Twitter.

Another fan tweeted, "Pop smoke killer in prison eating a meat lovers posing like he at prom smh."

However, one user on Twitter provided what appears to be a logical explanation as to why Pop Smoke's killer was eating pizza in prison.

"Once a month it’s called 'free food day' co's will take their orders out of selected options and buy them lunch/dinner," he tweeted. "They’re not animals they’re still human they don’t deserve dog food everyday, an occasional break is acceptable."

Either way, the optics of those photos look bad all the way around.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed on Feb. 19, 2020, following a home invasion at a California residence he was staying at. Five people were arrested in connection with the rapper's slaying and charged with murder and robbery.

Out of the five suspects, Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 22, are eligible for the death penalty if convicted on murder and robbery charges. Jaquan Murphy is facing charges of attempted murder, while the two minors, whose names are withheld because they are underage, were both charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery.

