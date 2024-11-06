Plies Sues Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla and Soulja Boy for Copyright Infringement – Report

Plies has reportedly filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla and Soulja Boy.

Plies Files Lawsuit Over 2008 Song

On Wednesday (Nov. 6), TMZ broke the news that Plies is suing the four rhymers claiming they ripped off his 2008 song "Me & My Goons," which appeared on his album Da Realest. The South Florida rapper claims Soulja ripped off the intro to "Me & My Goons" on the 2010 song "Pretty Boy Swag." Plies is suing GloRilla for using a variant of the same chord structure on her 2024 song "Wanna Be" and the "Wanna Be (Remix)," which features Megan and Bardi. All the songs can be heard below.

According to the celebrity news site, Plies also listed Meg's Hot Girl Productions, Soulja's former imprint Collipark Productions, Universal Music Group, Collective Music Group and Interscope as defendants in the suit. Plies is seeking unspecified damages.

XXL has reached out to GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Soulja Boy for comment.

"Wanna Be" is GloRilla's highest-charting song to date having peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year. Glo and Megan performed the song at the 2024 BET Awards back in June. "Pretty Boy Swag," produced by Soulja Boy and G5 Kids, appeared on the rapper's 2010 album The DeAndre Way and peaked at No. 34 on the Hot 100.

Check out Plies' "Me & My Goons" and the tracks he is claiming ripped off his song below.

Listen to Plies's "Me & My Goons"

Listen to Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag"

Listen to GloRilla's "Wanna Be (Remix)" Featuring Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion