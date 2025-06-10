Inception – Playboi Carti Performs ‘Like Weezy’ Dressed Like Tunechi Following Lil Wayne’s Set at 2025 BET Awards

Playboi Carti performed his song "Like Yeezy" dressed like '05 Lil Wayne following Tunechi's set at the 2025 BET Awards.

Playboi Carti Pays Homage to Lil Wayne 2025 BET Awards

On Monday (June 9), the stars were out at the 2025 BET Awards. The show featured performances from Lil Wayne, T.I., Bow Wow, GloRilla, Teyana Taylor, Mariah Carey and more. Toward the end of the show, Playboi Carti also hit the stage.

The Atlanta rapper popped out looking like vintage Lil Wayne, complete with Bape hoodie, big glasses and a belt chain. He performed his song "Like Weezy" along with the track "Rather Lie," both of which appear on his latest album Music. Carti's set came after Wayne hit the stage and performed songs off his new album Tha Carter VI.

What Went Down at the BET Hip-Hop Awards?

The BET Awards, hosted this year by Kevin Hart, celebrated its 25th award show with a special tribute to 106 & Park. Doechii won the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award and delivered a fiery speech where she called out President Trump.

"As much as I’m honored by this award, I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building," Doechii said. "There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest. I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?"

Kendrick Lamar Wins Five of Six Awards

Kendrick Lamar nearly pulled off a sweep at the annual award show, landing five out of six possible victories, including Album of the Year. The win ties Dot with Beyoncé for the most wins in the category.

Snoop Dogg Puts on a Show After Receiving Ultimate Icon Award

Snoop Dogg was honored with the Ultimate Icon Award, along with Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin and Mariah Carey. Uncle Snoop performed a medley of hits after recieving his prestigious award, including "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Nuthin But a G Thang," "Next Episode" and more.

Check out Playboi Carti performing at the 2025 BET Awards below.

Watch Playboi Carti Perform "Like Weezy" and "Rather Lie" at the 2025 BET Awards