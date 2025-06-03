Who Is Gio, Playboi Carti’s New Girlfriend?

Playboi Carti has a new muse and her name is Gio. But who exactly is the Atlanta rapper's latest GF?

Who Is Playboi Carti's New Girlfriend?

Though she's billed as a blogger on Instagram, Gio, born Giovanna Ramos, is an Atlanta-based Brazliian model who has been modeling since 2019. With over 1 million followers on IG, Gio has built a sizeable fan base over the years.

What's Gio's Connection to Hip-Hop?

Many hip-hop fans first laid eyes on Gio on the cover art of Lil Yachty's 2023 single "Slide." Gio and Boat formed a friendship when she moved to Atlanta in 2023. She also appeared in the video for the track.

Lil Yachty Slide Quality Control/Motown loading...

How Did Gio and Playboi Carti Link Up?

The origin of Playboi Carti and Gio's relationship is unclear. In late 2024, streamer Young Dabo had Gio on his stream and named the title of the video I Hired Playboi Carti’s Stylist To Style Me (Gio). So, it appears they may have initially met through a work relationship.

Where Have Playboi Carti and Gio Been Seen Together?

In April, Playboi Carti and Gio were seen sitting courtside at an Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. In May, after Carti was "banned" from the 2025 Met Gala, he shared a photo carousel of pictures on Instagram with Gio and captioned the flicks, "MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F**K EM."

Playboi Carti sits courtside during the third quarter between the Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images loading...

Are Playboi Carti and Gio Married?

Following the Met Gala, Summer Walker raised eyebrows when she referred to Gio as Carti's wife.

"Thank you Carti for pulling up to add a great finishing touch to my album, you were a perfect gentleman [and] your wife is so sweet [and] funny," the R&B singer wrote on her Instagram Story.

Whether Carti and Gio are married remains to be confirmed. But they appear to be a happy couple.

