Playboi Carti, Currensy, K Camp and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Jet Life Recordings/SRFSCHL / AWGE/Interscope / RARE Sound

2025 has featured some pleasant surprises and the theme continues. This week, one of the most highly anticipated hip-hop albums in a while is finally delivered, the latest mixtape from hip-hop's most prolific MC arrives, the new album from an Atlanta bop-maker drops and more.

Playboi Carti Drops Music Album

Without further ado, Playboi Carti has FINALLY released his long-awaited third album, Music. It's almost been five years since the Atlanta rapper released his Whole Lotta Red album and following years of teasing the project and countless pump fakes, the new LP is here. Carti's return contains 30 songs. The star-studded guestlist includes Kendrick Lamar, Future, Travis Scott, The Weeknd and others.

Curren$y and Harry Fraud Put out Never Catch Us Mixtape

Hip-hop's hardest-working lyricist, Curren$y, is back again with a new release. This time, he again links up with frequent collaborating producer Harry Fraud on the tape Never Catch Us. The latest project from the dynamic duo clocks in at 12 songs and features guest spots from Wiz Khalifa, Dave East, Conway The Machine, Styles P and more. Surprisingly, this is Spitta's first project of 2025, but it surely won't be his last.

K Camp Releases Built Different Album

K Camp is back. Nearly three years after the release of his last album, Vibe Forever, the Atlanta rhymer embarks on another musical journey with his new LP, Built Different. Fifteen songs strong, the album features the previously released singles "Watch It Fall" and "Consequences." Following a period of reflection and reinvention for the rapper, Built Different shows a more introspective side, while still providing bops.

Check out all the new projects this week from B.G.Slim Thug and Propain and more.

  • Music

    Playboi Carti
    AWGE/Interscope
    loading...

  • Never Catch Us

    Curren$y and Harry Fraud
    Jet Life Recordings / SRFSCHL
    loading...

  • Built Different

    K Camp
    RARE Sound
    loading...

  • Double Cup

    Slim Thug and Propain
    Bosslife/Forever Trill
    loading...

  • Stabbed and Shot 2 Deluxe

    Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh
    T.C.F. Music Group/Black Soprano Family
    loading...

  • Freedom of Speech

    B.G.
    Choppa City Ent. / Santa Ana
    loading...

  • 62 Starz EP

    Evilgiane and Rojuu
    Surf Gang Records
    loading...

