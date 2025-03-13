1,066 Days After Playboi Carti Announced His Music Album, It’s Finally Dropping

This is not a drill, hopefully. One thousand and sixty-six days after Playboi Carti announced his new Music album, the LP is finally dropping on Friday (March 14), we think.

Playboi Carti Confirms Music Release Date

Carti's new album has been a long time coming. Almost five years if you count the time since the release of his last album, Whole Lotta Red, which many fans are. But it was April 12, 2022, when King Vamp first announced to the world that his new album would be titled Music in a cover story interview with XXL.

"I want this album to make everyone feel free," Carti said. "I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing. Like I told you, you can’t put a genre alternative [on me]."

Though the revelation fueled the fire for fans' anticipation, the wait would last for years. He would continue to tease the project throughout 2022. In February of 2023, Carti's DJ confirmed the album was done. Yet, nothing materialized. In November of 2023, King Vamp offered more details on the album, revealing it was partially recorded in a cave.

The end of 2023 showed promise. Carti released several singles at the tail end of the year and the beginning of 2024, including "Backrooms" with Travis Scott and "2024," produced by Ye. Still no album.

Fans were getting restless and letting Carti know about it. Sometimes directly to his face. There was even a site made in 2024 documenting the rapper's unfulfilled album updates and some supporters were also planning to boycott.

Now, the wait might be is finally over. Last month, billboards promoting the album started popping up in Miami and Los Angeles, giving fans the first tangible sign that the hills may soon be alive with the sound of Music.

On Wednesday (March 12), Carti officially announced the release date. He simply posted the word "Friday" on X. He also shared a video on Instagram announcing the project will drop on March 14. In addition, Spotify teased the album on social media along with the message "Have Faith."

Even with a release date announced, fans will no doubt be holding their breath at 11:59 p.m. But there's no way Carti won't drop the new album tonight, right? RIGHT?!

Check out Playboi Carti officially announcing his album release date below.

See Playboi Carti Reveal His Music Album Is Dropping on March 14