Pharrell Gets Heat for Saying He Doesn’t ‘Do Politics’ or Want to Hear About Celebs Endorsing Politicians

Pharrell says he doesn't "do politics" or want to hear about celebrities endorsing politicians and he's catching heat for his opinion.

Pharrell Says He Doesn't "Do Politics" and Is Annoyed by Celebs Telling People Who to Vote For

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Sept. 11, Pharrell Williams sat with the publication to discuss the upcoming LEGO animation biopic Piece by Piece, which is based on his life. However, at one point during the conversation, the focus switched to the current political climate and how music is playing a role in the 2024 presidential election.

When asked if he would ever allow either the Democrat or Republican parties to use any of his music in their campaigns, the famed artist-producer said he takes heavy exception to celebrities who use their status to try to sway voters. He also claims he generally doesn't get involved with politics.

"I don't do politics," Pharrell explains to The Hollywood Reporter. "In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for]. There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I'm one of them people [who says], 'What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.' When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and sh*t, and they are out there walking around with a placard: 'Shut up!'"

Skateboard P then gives his opinion on making his political views public knowledge. "I would rather stay out of the way, and obviously, I'm going to vote how I'm going to vote. I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there's a lot of work that needs to be done, and I'm really about the action," he adds.

Read More: 15 Rappers Who Are Still Supporting Donald Trump

Pharrell's Opinion Is Met With Both Backlash and Praise

As Pharrell's take on how celebrities should keep their political opinions to themselves continues to spread across the internet, the N.E.R.D. frontman has seen plenty of drastically divided reactions. While many have praised his stance, others find it irresponsible and, in some cases, hypocritical.

"Not 'doing politics' is so incredibly privileged and out of touch," one person commented on Pharrell's Instagram page.

Another chimed in: "Must be nice to not do politics. Some of us have no choice! Your lineage had no choice. Yet here YOU are pissing on them."

Several others pointed out that in 2016, Pharrell commended then-presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton for her stance on women's rights. "Pharrell Williams endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016. How annoying," an X user tweeted.

On the flip side, there is an equal amount of people who agree with Pharrell that when it comes to politics, some things are better left unsaid, specifically opinions from those of celebrity status.

"I'm with this guy," a P proponent wrote. "In a perfect world, their opinions don't matter. A Rich person so disconnected from reality should not be allowed to sway votes."

Someone with the same thoughts as many others added: "He's absolutely bang on the money. Have your opinions for sure, but don't force yours on others or make them feel inferior if theirs differ."

Many Hip-Hop Artists Have No Problem Sharing Political Opinions

While Pharrell prefers to keep his political preferences behind the voting booth curtain, many others in the hip-hop space certainly don't share the same sentiment. As the 2024 presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris continues to ramp up, plenty of rappers are letting their opinions be heard.

After Trump pardoned Kodak Black from a federal gun charge in 2021, the South Florida rhymer has remained steadfast in his allegiance. Yak considers the former Commander-in-Chief to be a "stand-up guy." In August, Fivio Foreign linked up with Kodak in support of Donald Trump with their song "ONBOA47RD," which features samples of Trump's 2017 inauguration speech. Lil Pump is perhaps the most vocal rapper when it comes to his admiration for Trump. Most recently, Pump bashed VP Harris and her supporter Taylor Swift while continuing to praise the former President.

On the Democratic side of the spectrum, rhymers like Common and Plies have expressed staunch support for Kamala Harris in her quest for the Oval Office. Megan Thee Stallion recently performed at VP Harris' campaign rally in Atlanta while Cardi B was down with Kamala before President Joe Biden even dropped out of this year's race. Quavo, who spoke at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in July, looks forward to continuing his work alongside the current Vice President in his anti-gun violence initiative.

Read More: 12 Rappers Who Are Supporting Vice President Kamala Harris

Check out more reactions to Pharrell Williams saying he doesn't "do politics" and that celebs shouldn't sway voters below.