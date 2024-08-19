Fivio Foreign Says He Has Meeting With Donald Trump, Will Ask About Aliens

Fivio Foreign claims he has a scheduled meeting with Donald Trump and insists he's going to ask the former POTUS about aliens.

Fivio Foreign to Link With Donald Trump

Fivio Foreign has come out in support of Donald Trump for the upcoming election and is in fill MAGA mode. After recently dropping a song in support of the presidential hopeful, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper says he's landed a meeting with Trump. On Sunday (Aug. 18), Fivio shared the news with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"[Not gonna lie].. MAGA," he tweeted below. "Linking up w Trump inna couple days."

He then asked fans what he should ask Trump when they talk.

"Ok what’s the 1 question yall want me to ask Trump when I see him?" Fivio queried. "I was gon ask if the earth flat.. but fucc dat, Im deff asking bout the Aliens."

Fivio Foreign Goes Full MAGA

Fivio has seemingly been a Trump supporter for years. In 2019, the BK drill rapper released a video for "Big Drip," which featured a man wearing a custom Make America Great Again hat. When asked about the moment in a 2020 video interview, he noted, "I ain’t going against Trump."

Last week, Fivio collaborated with Kodak Black on the pro-Trump track "ONBOA47RD," which features clips from Trump's 2017 inauguration speech.

